coronavirus new york city

'2nd wave...upon us': Mayor lays out NYC's COVID vaccination plan

Coronavirus update for NYC
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York City is laying out its plan to vaccinate residents from COVID-19, beginning with high-risk health care workers and nursing home residents and staff.

The Pfizer vaccine will arrive in the city on December 15, followed by the Moderna vaccine on December 22. The city says they are working closely with the state and the federal government on the vaccine distribution plan.

RELATED: Gov. Cuomo announces COVID vaccine delivery date for New York

"It will obviously take months," Mayor Bill de Blasio said. He did note, however, that more doses will be arriving in the city weekly.

The mayor added that there will be a great effort after health care workers and nursing homes to get the vaccine to the 27 New York City neighborhoods most deeply affected by the coronavirus.

"The challenge of turning a vaccine into a vaccination is a formidable one," Health Commissioner Dr. David Chokshi said.

The city is prepared to receive and store 320,000 of the vaccines at -80 degrees Celsius and millions more in cold storage, Dr. Chokshi said, and with the help of hospitals, the city can store 1.5 million doses of the vaccine.

On Thursday, the city's 7-day positivity averaged 5.19%, tipping over the threshold of 5%. De Blasio said the city is officially in its second wave of the virus.

"It's quite clear at this point that this second wave, unfortunately, is right upon us," he said. "We are seeing a different reality in the hospitals for sure than in the spring. And this is a very, very important point. Even though that number has gone up, it's still a very different reality in our hospitals than what we experienced in the spring. The ability of our hospitals to deal with patients is greatly improved. The ability of patients to survive this disease is greatly improved. We are not seeing the kind of stress on our ICUs anywhere near what we saw in the past. But we're extremely concerned and vigilant to make sure that we protect our hospitals and we can protect people's lives."
EMBED More News Videos

Mayor Bill de Blasio and Health Commissioner Dr. David Chokshi talk about COVID-19 vaccine distribution in NYC.


Meanwhile, concern that America is currently ill-prepared and ill-equipped to deliver any of the COVID-19 vaccines to Black communities, Black leaders announced the creation of a task force in New York to both ensure the vaccine is readily accessible to Black New Yorkers and address concerns in Black communities about the safety and efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccine.

"The nonprofit community, as well as relevant stakeholders, will be part of this process," said Jennifer Jones Austin, CEO and Executive Director of FPWA. "Our goal is to make this process and plan as comprehensive and useful as possible. Our goal here is to save lives."

TOP NEWS: Do you need a ticket to see the Rockefeller Christmas tree this year?
EMBED More News Videos

Lucy Yang has more on the changes to the most popular holiday attraction in New York City.


MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


Coronavirus by zip code - New York City
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
Where to get tested for COVID-19 coronavirus
New CDC guidelines on masks
How coronavirus changed the New York region

UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus



Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew york citycoronavirus new york cityvaccinesmedicalreopen nyccoronaviruscovid 19 vaccinehospitalscoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthhospitalnyc news
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
COVID Live Updates: US daily death toll highest since start of pandemic
NYC dry cleaner offers helping hand to unemployed residents
NYC businesses hold out hope for COVID relief bill
COVID Live Updates: US hospitalizations exceed 100K for first time
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Father claims he caught son's caretaker in sexual act
'I cut all my hair off': Construction workers claim sexual harassment on job
'This is the weapon that's going to win the war,' Cuomo says
Earthquake rattles parts of New Jersey, Pennsylvania
The Countdown: Biden's plans for COVID include keeping Fauci, 100 days of masks
Family demands answers after man's suicide in NYC prison
Among first acts, Biden to call for 100 days of mask-wearing
Show More
ABC7 Unite: NYC nonprofit restructures with focus on diversity, inclusion
5 MTA workers charged with fraud, logged 'impossible' overtime
Ex-NYPD officer whose 9/11 award was stolen gets $400,000 payout
Nurse's entire family infected after mom 'let down her guard'
UN agency removes cannabis from strictest drug category
More TOP STORIES News