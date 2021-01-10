coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus Update New York City: 5 NYC vaccination sites to open Sunday, including two 24-hour locations

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- In the push to end the coronavirus pandemic, New York City is opening five new vaccination centers Sunday, and not a moment too soon.

The latest positivity rate across the city is over 6.5%.

The efforts could help change the trend, with some of the vaccination sites even open 24 hours a day.

The two mega sites opening Sunday will be open 24 hours, one at the Brooklyn Army Terminal in Sunset Park and the other is the Bath Gate Industrial Park in the Bronx.

On Saturday, the city's health commissioner gave a tour of one of three community vaccination hubs at a high school in the Mott Haven section of the Bronx.

When the vaccine becomes available to the general public, they will be able to vaccinate up to 2,000 people a day.

12 community locations will be open by the end of the week. They are by appointment-only on the city's websites for eligible groups which right now includes healthcare workers and nursing home residents and staff.

Starting Monday, that expands to seniors over 75, teachers and transit workers.

By the end of the week, the city will have 160 vaccination sites open in total, in all of the five boroughs.

Governor Andrew Cuomo estimates with the available vaccine, it will be April before everyone in the eligible groups who want a vaccine will be able to get one.

Those qualified can register for a vaccine on the city's website. Starting on Monday, a phone-in reservation system will also be up and running.

