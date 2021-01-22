coronavirus new jersey

500,000 New Jersey residents vaccinated; 2 patients have aggressive variant

Coronavirus Update New Jersey
EAST RUTHERFORD, New Jersey (WABC) -- All six of the New Jersey's COVID-19 vaccine mega sites are now open, with residents lining up Friday at two new locations in East Rutherford and Atlantic City. This as the state announced they have successfully vaccinated 500,222 residents in a little more than a month.

Sites at the Meadowlands Racing and Entertainment Complex and Atlantic City Convention Center were both fully booked, but more appointment times are expected to be added based on availability.

Four other sites are already open, at Rockaway Townsquare in Morris County, the New Jersey Convention and Exposition Center in Middlesex County, the Moorestown Mall in Burlington County, and Rowan College of South Jersey in Gloucester County.

Governor Phil Murphy and First Lady Tammy Murphy, as well as other officials including Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli, visited the site at the Moorestown Mall Friday.

The additional sites open amid a shortage in some of the state's larger cities, including Paterson, where earlier this week Mayor Andre Sayegh pleaded with new President Joe Biden to distribute more vaccines. The state also identified two patients with the more aggressive strain first found in the UK.

Sayegh said his health department has done its part in the war against COVID-19 and has thus far vaccinated 4,000 residents from around the state.

Residents have come from all over to be vaccinated in Paterson, prompting the city to change its procedures. Beginning Friday, the main vaccine hub at the International High School now serves Paterson residents.

Earlier this week, Governor Phil Murphy extended the public health emergency in New Jersey for another 30 days.
EMBED More News Videos

Governor Phil Murphy also reported 388,160 vaccinations statewide as of Tuesday morning.


The governor said New Jersey has built the capacity for an aggressive vaccination push.

"We continue to push forward with the approximately 100,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses we're receiving on a weekly basis," Murphy said. "Our pharmacy partners in the federal vaccination program continue to move through the state providing vaccinations to some of our highest-risk populations."

Of the vaccines the state has control over, 50-70% have been put into the arms of residents.

Pharmacy partners, Murphy said, have only distributed a little more than 10%. Governor Murphy says he plans to talk to Walgreens to get their operation running quicker.

"We are working diligently to put out as many doses as we have control over," he said.

ALSO READ | 18 family members get COVID-19 after holiday gathering
EMBED More News Videos

A family's holiday party in Milmont Park, Delaware County, turned out to be its own superspreader event.


national geographic covid newsletter sign up



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


Tracking COVID-19 availability and progress in NYC
Find out if you are eligible and where you can go to get your vaccine
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
Where to get tested in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
WATCH: Eyewitness to a Pandemic
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus



Submit a News Tip or Question
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew jerseymedicalcoronavirus new jerseycoronavirusreopen new jerseycovid 19 vaccinecovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19governor phil murphyhealthnew jerseynew jersey news
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW JERSEY
WATCH LIVE: NJ Gov. Phil Murphy holds COVID-19 briefing
COVID Live Updates: Amazon offers vaccine delivery help
NJ mayor pleads with new President Biden for more vaccine doses
COVID Live Updates: Could you need a vaccination passport?
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH LIVE: NJ Gov. Phil Murphy holds COVID-19 briefing
Biden to sign exec orders addressing economic crisis | LIVE
Could we get snow next week?
Elderly woman missing on Long Island for more than a week
Mega Millions jackpot for tonight's drawing grows to $1 billion
Soldier from our area ID'd as one of 3 killed in helicopter crash
Baseball icon Hank Aaron dies at 86
Show More
Dave Chappelle tests positive for COVID-19
Former ADT technician admits to hacking home camera feeds
NY could run out of COVID vaccine, NYC wants to use '2nd doses'
Alleged serial killer held without bail, community slams NYPD, NYCHA
Local DC riot arrests: NYC sanitation worker arrested
More TOP STORIES News