coronavirus new york

Aches, pain, fatigue: New York senator describes symptoms during COVID vaccine trial

COVID-19 News and Information
NEW YORK (WABC) -- A New York state senator is speaking out about his decision to participate in a vaccine trial for COVID-19.

Sen. Brad Hoylman said he has always been a supporter of vaccines and wanted to do his part.

Hoylman has received two doses of the vaccine - he got the first dose in early August and the second shot in late August.

"After the second dose, it was...I would call it a small wallop," Hoylman said. "I had fever chills, aches and pains for about 24 hours and then a week's worth of fatigue."

Hoylman still doesn't know if he got Pfizer's actual vaccine or a placebo.

RELATED | Pfizer says early data shows coronavirus shot may be 90% effective

The Manhattan Democrat and father of two is a self-described pro-vaccine legislator. He willingly signed up for the Phase 3 trial for two reasons: the first was to protect his family, the second:

"Because I need to put money where my mouth is," Hoylman said. "If I believe in vaccines like I say I do in Albany passing these bills, then Senator, you need to sign up to be a vaccine trial participant and that's exactly what I did."

Vaccine production is one challenge and vaccine distribution is another.

Right now the federal government plan involves carriers like UPS and FedEx. On Wednesday, FedEx officials offered words of reassurance to George Stephanopoulos on "Good Morning America."

"We will be able to get a vaccine to every administration or dosing center administering the vaccines to the American public in these communities where they are waiting for these vaccines," Richard Smith said.

Perhaps the greatest mass inoculation hurdle is the willful cooperation of the general public. Not everyone is a vaccine advocate - and the rush to production has some people worried about safety.

"We get vaccines to the American people and they don't take them, shame on us," said Gen. Gustave Perna, COO of Operation Warp Speed. "'Hey, I was already sick. I don't need it.' Shame on us. And it does keep me up at night."

Hoylman doesn't see vaccines as controversial, but as a necessary health precaution.

Researchers will monitor his progress for the next two years and ultimately tell him if he got the placebo so that he can return for the actual vaccine.

RELATED | 5 things to know about the Pfizer vaccine
EMBED More News Videos

What do we know about the vaccine and how will the timeline of distribution impact you? Hit play to learn more.



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


How coronavirus changed the New York region
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
New York, New Jersey, Connecticut out-of-state travelers quarantine list
COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates

UPDATES

New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus



Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew yorkhealthvaccinesmedicalcoronavirusnew york statecoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkreopen nycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK
COVID Updates: Non high-risk should be able to get vaccine by April: Fauci
COVID positivity climbs in NYC, push for increased testing
Cuomo announces new restrictions for NY bars, restaurants, gyms
COVID Updates: US has 1M new cases in first 10 days of November
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Cuomo announces new restrictions for NY bars, restaurants, gyms
13-year-old girl shot in NYC when gunman fires into group
Joe Biden chooses Ron Klain as WH chief of staff
Friends, family seek answers after teen disappears while fishing
Potential new legal vulnerabilities could loom for Trump after loss
TikTok star dad uses platform to help stop bullying
'Vettes for vets': Non-profit gives classic cars to American war heroes
Show More
92-year-old woman with dementia performs 'Moonlight Sonata'
Yonkers residents fight UPS warehouse expansion plan
Community comes together to help 88-year-old Korean War vet
Ft. Hood to dedicate new memorial gate for Vanessa Guillen
54th CMA Awards, hosts Reba and Rucker adapt to pandemic
More TOP STORIES News