8-year-old boy saves classmate after she started to choke during Valentine's Day party

"I saw Makayla choking, grabbing her neck and I quickly gave her the Heimlich maneuver," said Andrew Ramirez, 8 years old.

By
FRESNO, California --
Faith plays a big role in the lives of kids enrolled at St. Anthony's School.

A classroom party emergency strengthened Makayla Annis' faith in her friends.

"My desk partner made me laugh too hard when I ate a gummy bear and then I kind of tried to swallow it and I started choking," said Annis.

Andrew Ramirez, 8, did not hesitate when he saw his 7-year-old buddy turning pink.

"I saw Makayla choking, grabbing her neck and I quickly gave her the Heimlich maneuver," said Andrew.

MAKAYLA: Then I spit it out in the trash can.

DALE: Wow, were you scared?

MAKAYLA: A little bit. Just a little.

When Andrew's father picked him up from school he was not sure what to think.

"My daughter she's five. She's like Andrew's a hero, Andrew's hero. I was like hold on, you know little kids kind of exaggerate and tell tall tales," said Community Regional Medical Center Dr. Rene Ramirez.

"I told my dad and he didn't believe me so he text your mom," said Andrew.

It was all true. Ramirez is an emergency room physician at Community Regional Medical Center. He was stunned to hear his son knew what to do.

"Heimlich maneuver that's a big word. Do you even know what the Heimlich maneuver is? Yeah, you taught me," said Dr. Ramirez.

Dr. Ramirez did not realize Andrew has practiced the technique.

"If they're choking you get them right about here and you just push back like you're giving them a really big hug," said Andrew.

"Well when I was choking I was holding my neck like this and I saw him and I was pointing to my neck and then he went like this," said Makayla.

Young Andrew responded like a modern-day Doogie Howser.

"If she turned blue she would have to go to the hospital too so I didn't want that to happen," said Andrew.

"I was very surprised. This young gentleman helped me," said Makayla.

Andrew appears destined for the medical field.

"I would like to be a doctor very, very much," said Andrew.

"I did let him know if he is to be an emergency doctor like he got his first save," said Dr. Ramirez.

In the meantime, these two will always have a story to share about the importance of listening to your parents.

