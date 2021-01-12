Coronavirus Update New York City: City Council looks at streamlining vaccine distribution

All-night vaccinations are now underway at New York City's two 24/7 vaccine mega-sites, at the Brooklyn Army Terminal in Sunset Park and the Bathgate Contract Postal Station in the Bronx.
Check if you are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine
Both were completely booked overnight, an indication of how high the demand is for the shots.
They'll be open all day today, of course.
MORE | COVID vaccine mega-sites start 24/7 operations
Mayor de Blasio stopped by another vaccination site on Monday, Hillcrest High School in queens.
After a rocky start, the mayor says the city managed to vaccinate 100,000 people last week.
The goal is to inject shots into the arms of a million New Yorkers by the end of this month.
Right now, residents in Group 1b are eligible to get the vaccine: that's frontline essential workers like teachers, transit workers, police and firefighters, plus people over the age of 75.
If you're eligible, you can make appointments at nyc.gov/vaccinefinder or by calling 877-VAX-4NYC.
ALSO READ | Trump supporter who died from apparent trampling in US Capitol riots followed QAnon, family says
But will there be enough supply?
"What's clear is now that we're in folks over 75," de Blasio said, "there's clearly a lot of demand. It's over half a million New Yorkers over 75, and they want this vaccine."
But we know about 30-40 percent of people in the first group that was eligible to receive the vaccine actually turned it down.
Now there's a push to use up the excess supply fast.
Later today, another city site opens at 125 Worth Street in Lower Manhattan.
TOP NEWS | FBI: Armed protests planned in all 50 states between now and Inauguration Day
On Wednesday, the city opens Gotham Health on Staten Island at 165 Vanderbilt Avenue, and a larger Staten Island site, at the Empire Outlets, opens next week.
Another mass vaccination site opens Saturday in the Corona section of Queens.
By the end of this week, the city will have 160 vaccination sites open in total, in all of the five boroughs.
And state will start opening its own mass vaccination sites, starting with the Javits Center on Wednesday.
Due to limited vaccine supplies, Governor Andrew Cuomo said it could be April before everyone who wants a vaccine in these groups can get one.
He released information on where mega-vaccination sites would be located. All locations require appointments.
New York State vaccination sites:
Wednesday 1/13:
Javits Center
State Fair Expo Center, Onondaga County
Thursday 1/14:
Westchester County Center
Friday 1/15:
Jones Beach, Nassau County - Drive-Thru
SUNY Albany
Next week, more state sites open:
SUNY Stony Brook (LI)
SUNY Binghamton property in Johnson City
Dome Arena, Rochester
Plattsburgh Airport - Drive-thru
SUNY Postdam
Utica Memorial Auditorium
U Buffalo South Campus
Aqueduct Race Track, Queens
CHECK THE LIST of who is eligible for a vaccine in New York State
MORE NEWS: California woman who confronted innocent Black teen over phone theft in New York City has been arraigned
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
Coronavirus by zip code - New York City
COVID Vaccine Calculator: Find out how many people may get a COVID-19 vaccine before you
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
Where to get tested for COVID-19 coronavirus
WATCH: Eyewitness to a Pandemic
UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Submit a News Tip