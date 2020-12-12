Coronavirus Update New York City: CityMD locations closing early Saturday due to staff appreciation day

All CityMD locations will be shutting down at 2:00 p.m. for CityMD Staff Appreciation Day.
The walk-in medical clinic will return to normal weekend hours on Sunday, December 13.
On Saturday, December 12th, all locations will be closing @ 2:00pm for CityMD Staff Appreciation Day. We will be returning to normal weekend hours on Sunday, December 13th. Thank you to all our CityMD #healthcareheroes on the front lines serving our communities ❤️ pic.twitter.com/fWsFRowFzh— CityMD (@CityMD) December 10, 2020
In November, CityMD closed all locations 90 minutes earlier due to long lines for coronavirus testing that have kept doctors and nurses at work far later than scheduled.
