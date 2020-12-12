coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus Update New York City: CityMD locations closing early Saturday due to staff appreciation day

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- A prominent COVID-19 testing site in the New York City area will be closing early Saturday.

All CityMD locations will be shutting down at 2:00 p.m. for CityMD Staff Appreciation Day.

The walk-in medical clinic will return to normal weekend hours on Sunday, December 13.


In November, CityMD closed all locations 90 minutes earlier due to long lines for coronavirus testing that have kept doctors and nurses at work far later than scheduled.
