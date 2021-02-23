coronavirus connecticut

Connecticut coronavirus update: CT rolls out new, age-based vaccination plan

Connecticut coronavirus update
By Eyewitness News
Connecticut (WABC) -- Going forward, vaccine distribution in Connecticut will be prioritized based on age rather than underlying medical conditions.

Beginning March 1, people aged 55 to 64 can sign up for an appointment.

Beginning March 22, those aged 45 to 54 will be eligible.

People aged 35 to 44 can begin scheduling on April 12, and those between 16 and 34 will become eligible on May 3.

People older than 65 and frontline health care workers are already eligible.

Qualifying residents can sign up online through the state's website. Several health care systems are also allowing people to sign up.

Connecticut has its own call center for eligible people to book appointments: 877-918-2224. The phone line is open 8:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m. seven days a week.

Get more information here

