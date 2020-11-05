coronavirus connecticut

Coronavirus News: Connecticut rolls back Phase 3 reopening, adds new restrictions

COVID-19 News and Information
By Eyewitness News
CONNECTICUT (WABC) -- Connecticut officials have rolled back their Phase 3 reopening from the coronavirus pandemic, adding new restrictions as part of what they're calling "Phase 2.1," a modified version of the previously enacted Phase 2 rules, amid a spike in COVID-19 cases.

Beginning Friday, private gatherings -- both indoor and outdoor -- are limited to 10 people. Also, while it's not a curfew, residents are urged to stay home between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m.

The advisory applies to all residents except those who are essential workers, and anyone who must leave their home on an emergency basis to seek medical care or buy medical supplies or groceries.

"It's these small, informal private gatherings, most likely in homes, when we let our guard down," Governor Ned Lamont said. "It's our strong feeling that if we can limit those private gatherings for a period of time, it will make a real difference."

Other restrictions include:
--A 50% capacity limit for restaurants, with a maximum of 8 people per table
--Restaurants and entertainment venues such as bowling allies and movie theaters must close by 10 p.m., with the exception of food takeout and delivery services
--Hair salons, barber shops and other personal service businesses will remain at 75% capacity
--Event venues will be limited to 25 people indoors, 50 people outdoors
--Performing arts venues and movie theaters will have a maximum capacity of 100 people
--Religious gatherings will be limited to 50% capacity or 100 people maximum

Related: Connecticut announces pilot program for rapid testing in schools

Lamont said he wanted the restrictions in place ahead of Thanksgiving.

"It's a tough pill to swallow, I get it," he said. "Do it now, do it this Thanksgiving, put up with it, and we will be better in the long term."

The restriction will not apply to schools.

"The infection rate we're finding in schools, especially in the lower grades, is less likely to be spreading the virus," he said.

Related: Connecticut positivity rate hits highest mark since June

As of Thursday, 68 cities and towns in Connecticut were in the red zone alert level, the highest of the state's four alert levels.

Connecticut reported 1,175 new cases, bringing the state total to 77,060. There were 11 additional fatalities to raise the death toll to 4,656.

The positivity rate is 3.7%.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


How coronavirus changed the New York region
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
New York, New Jersey, Connecticut out-of-state travelers quarantine list
COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates

UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus



Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessconnecticutreopen connecticutcoronavirus connecticutmedicalcoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemiccovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthhospitalhealth carevirus
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CONNECTICUT
COVID Updates: 100,000 daily US cases; NJ positivity rate soars
COVID Updates: NJ reports more than 2,000 new cases
Connecticut announces pilot program for rapid testing in schools
COVID Updates: Governors say national cases threaten progress in NY, NJ
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2020 Election Results: Biden takes lead in PA
Joe Biden takes the lead over President Trump in Pennsylvania
Georgia 2020 live presidential election results
Nevada 2020 live presidential election results
AZ 2020 live presidential election results
Some in GOP break with Pres. Trump over baseless vote-fraud claims
With ballot counting winding down, Trump team pushes election legal fights
Show More
18 arrests made as tensions escalate for 2nd night in NYC
COVID Updates: 100,000 daily US cases; NJ positivity rate soars
Hillsong Church pastor admits cheating on wife after being fired
NYPD officer accused of prejudice, sexist comments online
Walker Edison dressers recalled for tipping hazard
More TOP STORIES News