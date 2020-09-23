coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus News: Met Opera cancels entire 2020-21 season amid COVID pandemic

COVID-19 News and Information
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The Metropolitan Opera announced Wednesday that is is canceling the entire 2020-21 season as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Officials said the decision was based on the advice of health officials who advise the Met and Lincoln Center.

"Because of the many hundreds of performers who are required to rehearse and perform in close quarters and because of the company's large audience, it was determined that it would not be safe for the Met to resume until a vaccine is widely in use, herd immunity is established, and the wearing of masks and social distancing is no longer a medical requirement," a statement read. "Health officials have said this will likely take at least five to six months after a vaccine is initially made available. We want nothing more than to get back to creating operatic magic as only the Met can, but the safety of our company and the audience we serve must come first."

The Met's 2021-22 season is set to open September 27, 2021, with the Met premiere of Terence Blanchard's "Fire Shut up in my Bones," the first opera by a Black composer to be performed at the Met.

The Met also continues its commitment to bringing opera to audiences even while the stage is dark.

The free Nightly Opera Streams will continue through the entire closure, including the Met Stars Live in Concert series featuring opera's greatest stars performing live from striking locations around the globe and transmitted via satellite in HD quality.

The value of any tickets you purchased for the 2020-21 season will automatically be credited to buyers' Met Opera accounts within the next 10 days.

Any on-account credit from the 2019-20 or 2020-21 season can be donated or used to purchase tickets to the 2021-22 season, or you may request a refund at any time, including after the dates of your canceled performances.

Customers can take the following actions by calling Met Customer Care at 212-362-6000, Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.:
--Help the Met by donating the value of your credit to help the company through this financially perilous time.
--Use your credit to purchase tickets to the 2021-22 season.
--Request a full refund to your original method of payment.

Officials warn they are currently experiencing a high volume of inquires and long wait times.

WATCH: Eyewitness to a Pandemic
EMBED More News Videos

Suddenly, the brutal death of George Floyd while in the custody of police officers in Minneapolis filled the streets of a nation with rage and sorrow. New York was no different. Protesters put the fear of the virus aside and took to the streets by the thousands. Abandoning the safety and comfort of social distance, to demand social change.





MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


How coronavirus changed the New York region
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
What's Open, What's Closed in the Tri-State area
Back to school information
COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates

UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut

abc7NY Phase Tracker:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew york citycoronavirus new york citymedicalreopen nyccoronavirushospitalscoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthhospitalnyc news
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
WATCH LIVE | NJ Gov. Murphy COVID briefing
COVID News: NYC considers permanent outdoor dining
Covid cases on the rise in 6 NYC neighborhoods, city says
Mental health and coping during the COVID-19 pandemic
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Grand jury will present report on Breonna Taylor case today
WATCH LIVE | NJ Gov. Murphy COVID briefing
8-year-old girl shot in NYC apartment, circumstances unknown
'She went berzerk': Subway mask request turns violent
COVID News: NYC considers permanent outdoor dining
Ginsburg lies in repose at Supreme Court
NFL legend Gale Sayers dies at 77
Show More
NYC mayor to furlough 9,000+ city managers for 1 week
Shocking Video: Bystander protects kids as gunfire erupts at car dealership
2 vehicles slam into buildings in separate incidents in Manhattan
NYC Back to School: UFT says city needs 6-7K more teachers
Mars drops Uncle Ben's, reveals new name for rice brand
More TOP STORIES News