Coronavirus News: Mount Vernon stay-at-home advisory takes effect amid surging COVID cases

MOUNT VERNON, Westchester County (WABC) -- Mount Vernon has issued a stay-at-home advisory amid surging COVID-19 cases, with the new guidelines taking effect Monday.

The city has experienced a double-digit increase in daily coronavirus cases, with a total of 84 new cases so far in November.

As of Saturday, the total number of cases is 124.

Residents are strongly advised to stay home unless traveling for work, school, or essential items.

The Mount Vernon COVID taskforce will continue to enforce social distancing regulations and say they will shut down businesses that fail to follow proper guidelines.

Residents are urged to report COVID-19 issues by calling 914-665-2626 or 914-665-2500.

New York City should consider a school's COVID-19 positivity rate when deciding whether to close it to in-person learning, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Saturday.

