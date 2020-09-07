coronavirus new york

Coronavirus News: Sen. Schumer says GOP-proposed relief bill seeks to 'rot core of Big Apple'

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Senator Charles Schumer spoke out Monday on the GOP-proposed COVID relief bill, criticizing it and saying the bill seeks to "rot the core of the Big Apple."

Schumer was joined by New York City officials in disagreement against the proposed bill, which they say simply acts as a "box-check" for Senator Mitch McConnell and President Donald Trump's handling of the pandemic.

"Bill leader McConnell is putting on the floor of the Senate this week on COVID is a dagger to the heart of New York," Schumer said.

He said after his team worked hard to pass "a great bill" for the House that included critical funds for state and local aid along with mass transit, "zero" of those ended up on the proposed bill.

Schumer called the bill a "loser, sham and fake."
"The proposal barely lifts a finger for the great city and great state of New York," Schumer said.

He emphasized the proposal won't pass the House nor Senate and will continue to fight "tooth and nail."

