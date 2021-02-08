COVID vaccination centers resume shots after snow; Could NYC restaurants reopen early?

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The 15 vaccination sites closed on Sunday due to the snow storm are back open for Monday.That includes a Baptist church in Harlem which is serving a pop-up site for second doses.Despite the snow, the Javits Center and some other larger sites were still open on Sunday.Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that New York State has surpassed 2.1 million initial vaccinations, and they are just shy of having administered 1.9 million first doses.We're also expecting to learn if indoor dining will resume in New York City earlier than expected.The city's decimated restaurant industry is looking for a holiday weekend boost.They want to restart indoor dining on Friday, instead of Valentine's Cay Sunday."Would I consider opening the restaurants early? We follow the data, we follow the facts. Let's talk on Monday. Let's see what the numbers look like on Monday," Cuomo said.One number he will certainly consider is that the statewide positivity rate is now down to around 4%, that's the lowest it has been since Thanksgiving.