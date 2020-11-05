coronavirus connecticut

Coronavirus News: CT limits private gatherings, indoor and outdoor, to 10 people

COVID-19 News and Information
By Eyewitness News
Connecticut (WABC) -- Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont announced new restrictions on private gatherings Thursday as the state sees a spike in coronavirus cases.

Private gatherings -- both indoor and outdoor -- will now be limited to 10 people, beginning Friday.

"It's these small, informal private gatherings, most likely in homes, when we let our guard down," Lamont said. "It's our strong feeling that if we can limit those private gatherings for a period of time, it will make a real difference."

Related: Connecticut announces pilot program for rapid testing in schools

Lamont said he wanted the restrictions in place ahead of Thanksgiving.

"It's a tough pill to swallow, I get it," he said. "Do it now, do it this Thanksgiving, put up with it, and we will be better in the long term."

The restriction will not apply to schools.

"The infection rate we're finding in schools, especially in the lower grades, is less likely to be spreading the virus," he said.

Related: Connecticut positivity rate hits highest mark since June

Connecticut reported 1,175 new cases Thursday, bringing the state total to 77,060. There were 11 additional fatalities to raise the death toll to 4,656.

The positivity rate is 3.7%.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


How coronavirus changed the New York region
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
New York, New Jersey, Connecticut out-of-state travelers quarantine list
COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates

UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus



Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessconnecticutreopen connecticutcoronavirus connecticutmedicalcoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemiccovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthhospitalhealth carevirus
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CONNECTICUT
COVID Updates: NJ reports more than 2,000 new cases
Connecticut announces pilot program for rapid testing in schools
COVID Updates: Governors say national cases threaten progress in NY, NJ
COVID Updates: 1.7M NYC residents estimated to have had coronavirus
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2020 presidential election: Biden pushes closer to victory | LIVE
Judges dismiss Trump claims in Georgia, Michigan
Pa. could have 'overwhelming majority' of votes counted today
Georgia 2020 live presidential election results
Biden holds slim lead over Trump in Nevada
AZ 2020 live presidential election results
50 arrested after fires set, clashes with NYPD in NYC
Show More
Video: Pair of thieves break in through ceiling of NYC pharmacy
COVID Updates: NJ reports more than 2,000 new cases
NYPD officer accused of prejudice, sexist comments online
COVID Crackdown: Hoboken passes house party fine ordinance
COVID News: Cases spike in 2 Staten Island zip codes
More TOP STORIES News