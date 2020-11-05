Coronavirus News: CT limits private gatherings, indoor and outdoor, to 10 people

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

Connecticut (WABC) -- Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont announced new restrictions on private gatherings Thursday as the state sees a spike in coronavirus cases.Private gatherings -- both indoor and outdoor -- will now be limited to 10 people, beginning Friday."It's these small, informal private gatherings, most likely in homes, when we let our guard down," Lamont said. "It's our strong feeling that if we can limit those private gatherings for a period of time, it will make a real difference."Lamont said he wanted the restrictions in place ahead of Thanksgiving."It's a tough pill to swallow, I get it," he said. "Do it now, do it this Thanksgiving, put up with it, and we will be better in the long term."The restriction will not apply to schools."The infection rate we're finding in schools, especially in the lower grades, is less likely to be spreading the virus," he said.Connecticut reported 1,175 new cases Thursday, bringing the state total to 77,060. There were 11 additional fatalities to raise the death toll to 4,656.The positivity rate is 3.7%.