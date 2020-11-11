Coronavirus News: Gov. Cuomo announces new restrictions for New York bars, restaurants, gyms

Bars and restaurants with liquor licenses and gyms must close at 10 p.m. daily. However, curbside pick up at restaurants may continue after 10 p.m.
The measures go into effect starting Friday at 10 p.m.
Cuomo said bars and restaurants are one of the main spreaders of COVID.
"Gyms are also an identified spreading elements," he added.
Cuomo cracked down on house parties as well, limiting to no more than 10 people in a private residence for a party -- unless it's 10 people who live in that household.
The governor said parties are one of the three great spreaders, as identified by the state's contact tracing.
"The states surrounding us have done something that is intelligent, and we are going to follow suit," he said.
RELATED: New Jersey targets indoor dining, bars, casinos amid rising COVID-19 rates
Meanwhile, parts of Staten Island will become a yellow zone.
"New Jersey has a very high rate," Cuomo said. "I think that's what driving the rate on Staten Island, which is higher than the rate in the rest of NYC."
And Port Chester is going up from yellow to orange.
"Its right on the Connecticut boarder," Cuomo said. "By the way the seven-day average for Connecticut is like 10%."
MORE NEWS: Mysterious fireball seen in the night sky over New Jersey, Connecticut
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
How coronavirus changed the New York region
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
New York, New Jersey, Connecticut out-of-state travelers quarantine list
COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates
UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Submit a News Tip