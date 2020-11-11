Coronavirus News: Gov. Cuomo announces new restrictions for New York bars, restaurants, gyms

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=7803686" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Lakewood Scoop obtained dashcam video of the fireball seen in New Jersey Sunday night.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Governor Andrew Cuomo announced new restrictions for bars, restaurants and gyms in New York state.Bars and restaurants with liquor licenses and gyms must close at 10 p.m. daily. However, curbside pick up at restaurants may continue after 10 p.m.The measures go into effect starting Friday at 10 p.m.Cuomo said bars and restaurants are one of the main spreaders of COVID."Gyms are also an identified spreading elements," he added.Cuomo cracked down on house parties as well, limiting to no more than 10 people in a private residence for a party -- unless it's 10 people who live in that household.The governor said parties are one of the three great spreaders, as identified by the state's contact tracing."The states surrounding us have done something that is intelligent, and we are going to follow suit," he said.Meanwhile, parts of Staten Island will become a yellow zone."New Jersey has a very high rate," Cuomo said. "I think that's what driving the rate on Staten Island, which is higher than the rate in the rest of NYC."And Port Chester is going up from yellow to orange."Its right on the Connecticut boarder," Cuomo said. "By the way the seven-day average for Connecticut is like 10%."