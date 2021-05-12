Coronavirus NY: Gov. Cuomo announces opening date for New York beaches, pools

coronavirus new york

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Beaches and pools in New York state can open starting Memorial Day with six-foot social distancing, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday.

Cuomo says the goal is to reach 100% capacity by July 4.

"If the numbers keep going the way they are going, we will be able to do that," he said. "So we would actually be able to have a normal summer, finally, in beaches and pools, and that is what we are striving for."

New York Senator Todd Kaminsky, who stood on the Long Beach Boardwalk with Nassau County Executive Laura Curran and publicly urged the State Department of Health to open beaches to the maximum capacity consistent with health and safety, released a statement after the announcement.

"I have called for a full reopening of our beaches, and today's guidance is an important step toward that goal," Kaminsky said. "Envisioning a normal summer on the beach means that we can expect businesses and coastal economies to thrive again, and for families to enjoy the beautiful, natural resources that make Long Island special."

The governor added the statewide positivity rate is 1.10%, the lowest since Oct. 17.

"The national rate is 4%," Cuomo said. "We are 1%., so we are one-quarter of the national COVID positivity rate. Yes, we are doing great. No, we have not fully conquered the COVID beast."

