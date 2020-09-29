Reopen NYC: Cuomo's plan to help the city recover from the coronavirus pandemic

The New York City Stabilization and Recovery Strategy focuses on keeping schools safe, reducing crime, cleaning up the city, and getting the homeless into shelters.
Starting with schools, Cuomo reiterated that he would close them if they are not safe.
"We will know tomorrow by the data," Cuomo said. "The schools must report to the state the data - they're doing testing. The numbers will tell you the facts, and once you have the facts, you can operate logically. If the schools aren't safe, I am not going to allow them to operate."
Regarding crime, Cuomo said the city must start police reform review and acknowledge that "the crime problem in New York City is real."
He also offered to send in the National Guard to clean up the trash and urged the city to move homeless people back into shelters.
7 On Your Side Investigates: NYC streets, parks filling with trash
Cuomo also called upon the federal government to step up to help with the dire financial situation. He said without help, the state could be looking at a $50 billion deficit.
One of the keys to long-term recovery will be a potential COVID-19 vaccine.
The governor said he wants New York to be the "first COVID-safe state in the nation."
Cuomo released the names of the seven doctors who will perform an extra review, for New York, of any coronavirus vaccines that are approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Cuomo said President Trump threatened to withhold the vaccine from New Yorkers because the state plans to conduct its own review of the vaccine.
