reopen ny

Here's when NY movie theaters outside of NYC will be allowed to reopen

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Beginning October 23, movie theaters in New York, outside of New York City, will be allowed to reopen with up to 25% capacity, and up to a maximum of 50 people per screen, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Saturday.

Cuomo said the move applies to theaters in areas that are below 2% on their 14-day average and have no cluster zones.

Cuomo said currently those areas include Nassau and Suffolk counties on Long Island, as well as Westchester County.

New York City, Rockland County, and Orange County currently do not meet the thresholds, therefore theaters in those areas are not being allowed to reopen.

Masks will be required at all times except when patrons are seated and eating or drinking.

More Coronavirus News: Why there are COVID testing concerns at NYC schools
EMBED More News Videos

Candace McCowan reports on the COVID-19 testing in New York City schools.



Assigned seating will be required in all theaters.

Social distancing between parties will be required at all times.

Additional staffing is required to control occupancy, traffic, and seating to ensure compliance.

Theaters will be required to meet enhanced air filtration, ventilation, and purification standards.

Cuomo announced that New York broke a new testing record Friday, with over 159,000 tests reported.

VOTE 2020: Cautious optimism about absentee ballots in NY
EMBED More News Videos

There have been efforts behind-the-scenes to remedy delays and disqualified ballots.



Just 1.11%, or 1,784, of those reported tests were positive.

That number includes the "red zone" focus areas where the test positivity rate was 4.34% Friday.

There are 929 patients in hospitals across New York receiving treatment for COVID-19.

The governor announced nine new deaths related to the virus.

WATCH: Eyewitness to a Pandemic
EMBED More News Videos

It overwhelmed the health care industry, it put millions out of work, it drowned social services in an ocean of need and threatened the food supply Americans had long since taken for granted. At the apex of the crisis and for the weeks that followed, no part of life, or even what followed life, was spared.





RELATED: New York, New Jersey, Connecticut out-of-state travelers quarantine list

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


Back to school information
How coronavirus changed the New York region
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
What's Open, What's Closed in the Tri-State area

COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates

UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island

Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut

abc7NY Phase Tracker:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew yorkwestchester countyrockland countyorange countynassau countysuffolk countynew york citymedicalcoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkreopen nycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthandrew cuomomoviesmovie theatermoviemovie news
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
REOPEN NY
COVID Updates: Another outbreak aboard US Navy ship
'Third peak' fears grow as COVID cases rise across U.S.
Diocese loses case against NY COVID restrictions
COVID-19 testing begins in NYC's yellow zone schools
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NJ officer saves suicidal man's life: 'I wasn't going to let go'
80-year-old man suffers serious injuries in apartment fire
Former sergeant votes from hospital bed before he dies
Day care aide charged with sexually abusing 3 children
Cautious optimism about absentee ballots in NY
Why there are COVID testing concerns at NYC schools
AccuWeather: Brisk and cool
Show More
COVID Updates: Another outbreak aboard US Navy ship
Chinatown museum, artifacts ravaged in fire restored, reimagined in new space
Diocese loses case against NY COVID restrictions
Data Breach: Museum of Natural History says hackers accessed personal information
Firefighters rescue elderly woman trapped in NJ house fire
More TOP STORIES News