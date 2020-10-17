Here's when NY movie theaters outside of NYC will be allowed to reopen

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=7099559" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Candace McCowan reports on the COVID-19 testing in New York City schools.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=7101822" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> There have been efforts behind-the-scenes to remedy delays and disqualified ballots.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=6254491" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> It overwhelmed the health care industry, it put millions out of work, it drowned social services in an ocean of need and threatened the food supply Americans had long since taken for granted. At the apex of the crisis and for the weeks that followed, no part of life, or even what followed life, was spared.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Beginning October 23, movie theaters in New York, outside of New York City, will be allowed to reopen with up to 25% capacity, and up to a maximum of 50 people per screen, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Saturday.Cuomo said the move applies to theaters in areas that are below 2% on their 14-day average and have no cluster zones.Cuomo said currently those areas include Nassau and Suffolk counties on Long Island, as well as Westchester County.New York City, Rockland County, and Orange County currently do not meet the thresholds, therefore theaters in those areas are not being allowed to reopen.Masks will be required at all times except when patrons are seated and eating or drinking.Assigned seating will be required in all theaters.Social distancing between parties will be required at all times.Additional staffing is required to control occupancy, traffic, and seating to ensure compliance.Theaters will be required to meet enhanced air filtration, ventilation, and purification standards.Cuomo announced that New York broke a new testing record Friday, with over 159,000 tests reported.Just 1.11%, or 1,784, of those reported tests were positive.That number includes the "red zone" focus areas where the test positivity rate was 4.34% Friday.There are 929 patients in hospitals across New York receiving treatment for COVID-19.The governor announced nine new deaths related to the virus.