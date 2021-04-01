coronavirus new york

Coronavirus NY: Domestic travel restrictions loosen today in New York

Coronavirus Update for New York
EMBED <>More Videos

Domestic travelers quarantine rule ends in NY

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The number of air travelers has been increasing by the week, and now there's some good news for those coming into the Tri-state area, at least for those who were actually following the rules.

New York's once-mandatory two-week quarantine for anyone traveling into the region from other states is being lifted as of today.

While no longer required, the NYS Department of Health still recommends quarantine after domestic travel as an added precaution.

RELATED | De Blasio calls Cuomo ending NY mandatory domestic travel quarantine 'April Fool's joke'
EMBED More News Videos

Domestic travelers will no longer be required to quarantine after entering New York from another U.S. State or U.S. Territory starting April 1st.



Mandatory quarantine remains in effect for international travelers.

All travelers must continue to fill out the Traveler Health Form. Individuals should continue strict adherence to all safety guidelines to stop the spread - wearing masks, socially distancing, and avoiding gatherings.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio has criticized Governor Andrew Cuomo's decision to lift the mandatory quarantine, saying the introduction of the virus from the outside has been the biggest x-factor in this crisis.



"I don't know if that's the state's idea of an April Fool's joke but it is absolutely the wrong thing to do. It's reckless it doesn't help us with our recovery," the mayor said last month, adding that the city was not consulted about the change.

Still, one of the mayor's advisors said Wednesday, "We can be completely out of this within six to eight weeks of very aggressive vaccination."

But that's only if people "double down" on the precautions and not let up now, Dr. Jay Varma said.

"Unfortunately we are not seeing the declines we want to see, so we remain very concerned," Varma cautioned.

RELATED | 5 firefighters, EMS worker injured in blaze at Staten Island factory
EMBED More News Videos

Firefighters are on the scene of a massive factory fire in Staten Island.


national geographic covid newsletter sign up



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker

Find out if you are eligible and where you can go to get your vaccine
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
Where to get tested in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
WATCH: Eyewitness to a Pandemic
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus



Submit a News Tip or Question
fool
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew yorknew york citywestchester countynassau countysuffolk countymedicaltravelcoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkreopen nycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthair travel
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK
COVID Updates: More than 100M Americans vaccinated with at least 1 dose
Yankees welcoming fans with negative test or vaccine for Opening Day
COVID Updates: Pfizer vaccine 100% effective in kids ages 12-15
NYC could be 'completely out of this within 6 to 8 weeks': Health official
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pfizer says COVID vaccine protection lasts at least 6 months
Gunman opens fire on camera in NYC neighborhood
NYC vice principal killed by falling tree on spring break
Toddler sisters dropped from atop 14-foot border wall by smuggler
Southern California shooting kills 4, including child
Officer video shows George Floyd struggle, then takedown
AccuWeather: Windy, colder and early showers
Show More
Yankees welcoming fans with negative test or vaccine for Opening Day
Vaccine eligibility in CT expands to age 16 and up
COVID Updates: More than 100M Americans vaccinated with at least 1 dose
Man charged in attack on Asian woman out on parole for killing mom
International Transgender Day of Visibility discussion held in NYC
More TOP STORIES News