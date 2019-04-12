Donor found for New York City girl waiting for kidney transplant

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- A match has been found for a 10-year-old girl who was desperately in need of a kidney donor.
Khadijah Sabir, a 5th-grader from Brooklyn, had been waiting for a donor for a year after she was diagnosed with chronic kidney failure.
After her story first aired on Eyewitness News, several people came forward to be tested as possible donors.
One of those people has now been cleared to be her donor and Khadijah will receive her new kidney.
On Friday, her school will host Khadijah Day to celebrate her and help educate her peers on kidney transplants and dialysis.
