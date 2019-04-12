Health & Fitness

Donor found for New York City girl waiting for kidney transplant

EMBED <>More Videos

A match has been found for a 10-year-old girl from Brooklyn who was desperately in need of a kidney donor.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- A match has been found for a 10-year-old girl who was desperately in need of a kidney donor.

Khadijah Sabir, a 5th-grader from Brooklyn, had been waiting for a donor for a year after she was diagnosed with chronic kidney failure.

After her story first aired on Eyewitness News, several people came forward to be tested as possible donors.

One of those people has now been cleared to be her donor and Khadijah will receive her new kidney.

On Friday, her school will host Khadijah Day to celebrate her and help educate her peers on kidney transplants and dialysis.

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessbrooklynsocietykidney transplantgood news
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Off-duty NYPD officer dies in motorcycle crash in Queens
Firefighters respond to fatal house fire in New Jersey
Disney+ to cost $6.99 per month, launch Nov. 12
Officials confirm death of NY woman in Dominican Republic
Alleged hazing incident on school baseball field under review
City sues Jussie Smollett for cost of investigating alleged staged attack
Students, community wear purple in honor of slain NYC teacher
Show More
Baby waiting for lifesaving liver transplant dies
NJ police lieutenant saves 2 when van bursts into flames
Houston actor found passed out at the wheel, police say
Why did city's new wireless network suddenly go dark?
NYCHA slammed for evicting elderly amputee in Bronx
More TOP STORIES News