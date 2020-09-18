Reopen Connecticut: Day care students 3 and older must wear face masks

The new mandate goes into effect Monday.
It requires children three years and older to wear masks while in child care programs.
Doctors say even though there is a lower risk for young children, they can still spread the virus.
State guidelines allow for mask breaks to be planned throughout the day with social distancing.
