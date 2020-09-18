coronavirus connecticut

Reopen Connecticut: Day care students 3 and older must wear face masks

CONNECTICUT (WABC) -- Connecticut will soon enact a new mask mandate that extends mask requirements for children three and up.

The new mandate goes into effect Monday.

It requires children three years and older to wear masks while in child care programs.

Doctors say even though there is a lower risk for young children, they can still spread the virus.

State guidelines allow for mask breaks to be planned throughout the day with social distancing.

