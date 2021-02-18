coronavirus new york

Coronavirus NY: FBI investigating Cuomo's handling of nursing homes, sources tell ABC News

Coronavirus Update for New York
NEW YORK (WABC) -- The FBI and federal prosecutors in Brooklyn are investigating Gov. Andrew Cuomo's coronavirus task force with a particular focus on his administration's handling of nursing homes early in the pandemic, two sources familiar with the matter told ABC News.

The investigation, first reported by the Albany Times Union, is in its initial stages. Subpoenas have been issued, the sources said.

The FBI declined to comment, as did the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of New York.

The full scope of the investigation is not immediately clear, though the sources said there was a particular interest in nursing homes, which have been a source of increasing frustration for Cuomo.

Last week, an aide conceded the administration withheld the nursing home death toll from state lawmakers out of fear it would be used against the state by the Trump Administration.

This week, Cuomo conceded his handling of nursing home fatality data created a "void" that became filled by misinformation and conspiracy theories but he declined to apologize.

Nursing home deaths have dogged Cuomo for months. At the onset of the pandemic, state health officials directed nursing homes to accept residents recovering from the virus as they were discharged from hospitals.

The directive was rescinded several weeks later, but Cuomo faced criticism it contributed to a high level of death in nursing homes.

The governor said he based the decision on federal guidance at the time and insisted staff members, not residents discharged from hospitals, brought coronavirus into nursing homes.

ALSO READ | Assemblyman alleges Cuomo threatened him over nursing homes scandal
EMBED More News Videos

Joe Torres reports on the political riff between the governor and Assemblyman Ron Kim.



national geographic covid newsletter sign up



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
Find out if you are eligible and where you can go to get your vaccine

Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
Where to get tested in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
WATCH: Eyewitness to a Pandemic
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus



Submit a News Tip or Question
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew yorknursing homemedicalcoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkreopen nycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthandrew cuomocoronavirus deaths
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK
Assemblyman says Cuomo threatened him over nursing homes scandal
COVID Vaccine Updates: Speed bumps in race to vaccinate by summer
Indoor, outdoor amusement parks in NY can reopen in March, April
NYC set to run out of COVID vaccine today or tomorrow
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather Alert: How much snow to expect on Thursday
Assemblyman says Cuomo threatened him over nursing homes scandal
Missouri man uses blowtorch to clear snow
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Snow preparations underway in Tri-State area
Arrest made in death of Nicki Minaj's father
The Countdown: Biden continues to push COVID relief plan
Show More
Inside 'The Historymakers' African American video oral history archive
Survivor helps cancer patients land vaccine appointments
'Get the (expletive) out of my way': Woman assaulted outside bakery
Customer, police save heart attack victim at seafood market
2 women start Facebook group for young COVID widows, widowers
More TOP STORIES News