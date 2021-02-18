Coronavirus NY: FBI investigating Cuomo's handling of nursing homes, sources tell ABC News

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10348620" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Joe Torres reports on the political riff between the governor and Assemblyman Ron Kim.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The FBI and federal prosecutors in Brooklyn are investigating Gov. Andrew Cuomo's coronavirus task force with a particular focus on his administration's handling of nursing homes early in the pandemic, two sources familiar with the matter told ABC News.The investigation, first reported by the Albany Times Union, is in its initial stages. Subpoenas have been issued, the sources said.The FBI declined to comment, as did the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of New York.The full scope of the investigation is not immediately clear, though the sources said there was a particular interest in nursing homes, which have been a source of increasing frustration for Cuomo.Last week, an aide conceded the administration withheld the nursing home death toll from state lawmakers out of fear it would be used against the state by the Trump Administration.This week, Cuomo conceded his handling of nursing home fatality data created a "void" that became filled by misinformation and conspiracy theories but he declined to apologize.Nursing home deaths have dogged Cuomo for months. At the onset of the pandemic, state health officials directed nursing homes to accept residents recovering from the virus as they were discharged from hospitals.The directive was rescinded several weeks later, but Cuomo faced criticism it contributed to a high level of death in nursing homes.The governor said he based the decision on federal guidance at the time and insisted staff members, not residents discharged from hospitals, brought coronavirus into nursing homes.