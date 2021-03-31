New Jersey coronavirus update: FEMA vaccination center opens at NJIT as eligibility expands

coronavirus new jersey

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- The FEMA-run vaccination site at the New Jersey Institute of Technology opens to the public Wednesday.

The site at the Naimoli Family Athletic and Recreational Center will have the capacity to vaccinate 6,000 people per day.

It's the largest vaccination site in the state. It is located close to public transportation, which is expected to increase access and is one of 25 FEMA-operated sites around the country.

It first opened earlier this week, with exclusive access for NJIT students and staff.

Vaccination eligibility expanded again in New Jersey Monday, and Governor Phil Murphy announced more restrictions that will be lifted at the end of the week.

Hundreds of thousands more New Jersey residents are now eligible get their COVID-19 vaccines, including:
--Restaurant, food processing and distribution industry workers
--Grocery personnel
--Warehouse workers
--Remaining eldercare workers
--Hospitality workers
--Elections workers
--Clergy

--Postal/shipping workers
--Judicial system employees
Murphy announced that effective Friday, April 2, at 6 a.m., the general limit on outdoor gathering will increase to 200 people.

The cap for indoor gatherings will remain at 25, and outdoor religious services, political activities, weddings, funerals, and memorial services will continue to have no capacity limit.

Also effective Friday, the threshold for venues to be considered a "large venue" will lower from 5,000 to 2,500, capacity for indoor seating at large venues increases to 20%, and capacity for outdoor seating at large venues increases to 30%.

