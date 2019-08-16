Hepatitis A outbreak infects 23 at New Jersey golf club, officials say

MENDHAM TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WABC) -- New Jersey health officials are responding to a Hepatitis A outbreak at a members-only golf and tennis club.
Officials said there have been 23 confirmed cases, including one individual who is seriously ill, due to a food handler infected with the disease at the Mendham Golf and Tennis Club in Mendham Township.
The food handler was excluded from work and a review of other food handlers for vaccination and proof of immunity was conducted. Close contacts of the food handler were identified and given prophylaxis, a vaccine or medication to prevent illness after exposure.
MGTC first notified their membership on July 5, 2019 of the potential risk to those who dined at the club. The same notification advised members to inform any guests who may have joined them to dine at the club and those who dined at the club when the food-handler was potentially infectious should receive post-exposure prophylaxis.
If you dined at the country club between June 9 and June 30, 2019 and have symptoms or concerns, you should contact your health care provider.
Hepatitis is a highly contagious liver infection caused by the hepatitis A virus. It mainly spreads via close person to person contact or via contaminated food. While individuals with hepatitis A may be quite ill, the risk of transmission is to those who had close contact to the case and patrons of the club who consumed food prepared by the ill worker.
For more information on Hepatitis A, click here.
