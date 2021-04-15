data journalism

How many people in your area are hesitant to get the COVID-19 vaccine?

By Grace Manthey
J&J vaccine pause shouldn't stop people from being vaccinated: Doctor

Most states have opened up COVID-19 vaccination to everyone 16 and older, but not everyone is lining up to get the shot.

With the recent temporary pause on the distribution of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, doctors worry about an increase in vaccine hesitancy that may not be warranted.

Using data from the U.S. Census Bureau's Household Pulse Survey, the CDC found that as many as a third of adults in some areas reported being hesitant about getting the COVID-19 vaccine. These rates are highest in the states of Wyoming and North Dakota, and lowest in Massachusetts, Vermont and California.

In cities like Los Angeles, Chicago and New York, where overall vaccine hesitancy is low, areas with a higher percentage of people of color also tend to have slightly higher hesitancy rates.

Explore the map below to see some of these patterns and to find out what the COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy rate is in your area.


Having trouble viewing this map? Click here to view in a new window.
