Illegal rave with more than 110 people shut down in Queens park

New York City sheriff's deputies discovered the party just before 2 a.m. in Cunningham Park.
They say there were more than 110 people at the rave along with a DJ, tables, chairs, food service, a bar, hookah, lighting, torches and security personnel.
Four organizers were charged with multiple criminal, park and health offenses.
RELATED | New restrictions limit capacity on religious gatherings in NYC hot zones
Meanwhile, authorities are continuing to crack down on what investigators are calling unsafe dining conditions during the coronavirus pandemic. There's a big item at stake - the owner's liquor license.
So far, the state has suspended more than 200 liquor licenses since the pandemic started. Most of those licenses are in the New York City area. Bars and restaurants paid more than $1.1 million in fines.
Dozens of bar and restaurant owners are still negotiating to get their licenses back.
For a business to get their liquor license back, they agree to pay a fine that's approved by the State Liquor Authority board in Albany. So far, individual businesses have paid anywhere between $4,000 to $50,000 each.
RELATED | COVID Crackdown: Hundreds of restaurants lose liquor licenses
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
How coronavirus changed the New York region
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
New York, New Jersey, Connecticut out-of-state travelers quarantine list
COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates
UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Submit a News Tip