Illegal rave with more than 110 people shut down in Queens park

By Eyewitness News
CUNNINGHAM PARK, Queens (WABC) -- Authorities shut down an illegal rave in Queens early Sunday morning.

New York City sheriff's deputies discovered the party just before 2 a.m. in Cunningham Park.

They say there were more than 110 people at the rave along with a DJ, tables, chairs, food service, a bar, hookah, lighting, torches and security personnel.

Four organizers were charged with multiple criminal, park and health offenses.

Meanwhile, authorities are continuing to crack down on what investigators are calling unsafe dining conditions during the coronavirus pandemic. There's a big item at stake - the owner's liquor license.

So far, the state has suspended more than 200 liquor licenses since the pandemic started. Most of those licenses are in the New York City area. Bars and restaurants paid more than $1.1 million in fines.

Dozens of bar and restaurant owners are still negotiating to get their licenses back.

For a business to get their liquor license back, they agree to pay a fine that's approved by the State Liquor Authority board in Albany. So far, individual businesses have paid anywhere between $4,000 to $50,000 each.

