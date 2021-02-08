Indoor dining back in NYC starting Friday; COVID vaccine centers resume shots after snow

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Indoor dining will resume in New York City earlier than expected. Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that indoor dining in the city could resume this Friday at 25% capacity.The city's decimated restaurant industry is looking for a holiday weekend boost, and they hope additional business from indoor dining will help.It had been slated to reopen starting on Valentine's Day, but Governor Cuomo noted this earlier reopening will give restaurants time to get their staffing and menus in order for the holiday weekend."We commend Governor Cuomo for permitting indoor dining to resume in New York City on Friday, instead of Sunday the originally scheduled date. This will allow restaurants to generate much-needed revenue from the Valentine's Day weekend business, much of which they would have lost because the holiday falls on a Sunday this year. The advanced opening and better health metrics are welcome news to the city's decimated restaurant industry and to lovers alike," said Andrew Rigie, executive director of the NYC Hospitality Alliance, in a statement.Statewide COVID-19 positivity is 4.28%."The holiday surge is over. We see it in the positivity, we see it in the hospitalizations. And we respond to the data, the facts that we face today. The facts may change tomorrow, and then we will change with the facts. The enemy changes tactics, we change with the enemy, but the numbers are down now," Cuomo said.Also, the 15 vaccination sites closed on Sunday due to the snow storm are back open Monday.That includes a Baptist church in Harlem which is serving a pop-up site for second doses.Despite the snow, the Javits Center and some other larger sites were still open on Sunday.Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that New York State has surpassed 2.1 million initial vaccinations, and they are just shy of having administered 1.9 million first doses.Citi Field is set to open for vaccinations starting on Wednesday, February 10. Half of the doses there are reserved for Queens residents and the other half is for drivers with TLC licenses and food delivery workers."Foodservice workers, folks, we depend on folks who really have taken care of us and we're there throughout this whole crisis. There'll be special appointments for TLC licensed drivers and food service workers from all over the five boroughs can go to a city field for appointments and of course again, a preference and a focus on the people of Queens to make sure we reach deep into that borough that was hit so hard by the coronavirus cell," Mayor de Blasio said.