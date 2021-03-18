coronavirus connecticut

Connecticut coronavirus update: Indoor dining restrictions at CT restaurants to be lifted Friday

Connecticut coronavirus update
By Eyewitness News
Connecticut (WABC) -- Big changes are coming to indoor dining restrictions at restaurants across the Tri-State Friday including in Connecticut where capacity limits are being lifted completely.

Gov. Ned Lamont announced that restaurants would be allowed to go back to 100% capacity, but with some COVID-19 restrictions still in place.

Face coverings, frequent cleaning and social distancing are still required, but it's a big step for many struggling businesses.

"Tomorrow's a big day. I think we'veearned it as a state, I know the restaurants have earned it," Lamont said. "So come back and support your local restaurants.



They were there supporting you a year ago in terms of pickup, delivery to shut-ins, making sure that folks who couldn't get food had access and here's our chance to say thanks."

Still, as the nutmeg state opens up, many restaurants there are trying to keep from closing down.

Many can't fill positions that have been left open due to lay-offs.

Meanwhile, indoor dining capacity at New York City and New Jersey restaurants will be expanded to 50% while the rest of New York will move to 75%.

