International Center of Photography Museum reopens in NYC

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The International Center of Photography Museum finally reopens to the public in New York City.The museum, located on the Lower East Side, had been closed since March due to the pandemic.It will open with four exhibits addressing our current tumultuous times.Themes include the pandemic, political chaos, and the rise of anti-racist movements around the world.Earlier this year, people were asked to take photos documenting their world."We have images from 67 countries so far, so you can really see what's going on at different points in the last six or seven months all over the world," said David Campany, Managing Director of Programs. "We've arranged the show chronologically."The show will be open through November.The museum will continue to add photos to the exhibition while it's running.