Is Paterson on the verge of a water crisis of its own?

PATERSON, New Jersey (WABC) -- The body of water known as the Levine Reservoir is an open-air storage place for treated water in the City of Paterson.

However, just because the water is treated does not mean it is clean. Birds and other wildlife live in the water and leave it filled with fecal matter and other contaminants.

Months ago, the water commission approved a plan to place large water storage tanks on the Levine Reservoir and tanks on the nearby reservoir. The tanks would store the clean water and allow it to be treated with phosphate to reduce lead from leaching into the water system.

The lack of adding phosphate to the water is leading to some high levels of lead in homes in Paterson.

Lead levels close to 15 parts per billion are considered 'unacceptable' by the EPA.

The Passaic Valley Water Commission has been urging Paterson residents to run the water in the morning and afternoon to reduce lead in the drinking water.

