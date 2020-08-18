reopen new jersey

Reopening New Jersey: Large party in Lakewood busted for violating COVID executive order

LAKEWOOD, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police in New Jersey broke up a large party over the weekend as officers work to enforce the executive order in place to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

A large number of people were inside a Estreia Restaurant for a formal event on Route 9, despite the fact that the restaurant had tents set up outside.

Police cleared out the building and referred the matter to the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office.

Gov. Phil Murphy said he was sorry to say the state is still "not there yet" on indoor dining "but trying like heck to get there."

"It's fair to say, we are trying to get to yes on things like gyms, indoor dining, theaters," Murphy said. "I cant tell you when, but we are working our tails off."

Murphy recently limited the capacity at indoor gatherings to 25 with some exceptions.

Weddings, funerals and 1st Amendment-protected events are limited to 25% of the room's capacity, but must remain below 100 people.

The restaurant was cited for violating the executive order.

