A Shot of Hope: Life with the COVID Vaccine Town Hall with Dr. Jen Ashton

Get COVID vaccine questions answered Thursday at 1:00 p.m. by Dr. Jen Ashton
COVID vaccine: Are blood clots a serious concern?

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Earlier this month, President Joe Biden announced that every adult will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine by April 19.

So far, more than one-third of the U.S. population has received at least one dose.

As more of the population is inoculated, the road ahead is still long and complicated, and the questions are many. Can you be required to get the vaccine? What are vaccine passports and do you need one? And what if you get covid even after you get your shot?

Channel 7 Eyewitness News aired a half hour TV special taking a closer look at new challenges people face after they get the vaccine.

The next day, WABC addressed your questions during a special digital Town Hall, "A Shot of Hope: Life with the Vaccine," hosted by Dr. Jen Ashton, ABC's chief medical correspondent.

Dr. Jen was joined by a team of experts on Thursday, April 15 at 1 p.m. to discuss what life with the COVID-19 vaccines will be like. The Town Hall was streamed live on this page and on your TV through our connected TV apps.

Meet the panelists who will join Dr. Jen:

Kellie Bryant

Executive Director of the Helene Fuld Health Trust Simulation Center and Assistant Professor of Nursing at Columbia University Medical Center

Kellie is a long time nurse practitioner and educator. Currently, she oversees the day to day operations of Columbia University's state of the art Helene Fuld Health Trust Simulation Center. Responsibilities include integration of simulation activities into the curriculum, scenario development, evaluation of simulation activities, managing simulation staff and the center's budget.

Dr. Darien Sutton

ABC News Medical Contributor

Darien is an emergency medicine physician. He was one of the only Black physicians in the entire emergency department at NYU Langone Health/Bellevue Emergency Medicine. He spent months fighting the coronavirus on the frontline.

Rachel Busman

Senior Director, Anxiety Disorders Center; Director, Selective Mutism Service

Rachel is a clinical psychologist and the senior director of the Anxiety Disorders Center and director of the Selective Mutism Service at the Child Mind Institute. She leads a team of clinicians providing evaluation and innovative treatment to children with selective mutism.

Isabel Ching

Executive Director at Hamilton Madison House

Isabel is the Executive Director at Hamilton Madison House, a non-profit settlement house established in 1898 to provide a safe home for New Yorkers citywide to thrive, with main program sites located in Manhattan's Chinatown/Lower East Side and Two Bridges neighborhoods. Isabel has been with HMH for 20 years, providing both direct services and executive level leadership in line with the past and evolving mission to welcome to our home to New York's most vulnerable populations including elderly, children, new immigrants, refugees, and the underemployed.
