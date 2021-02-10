Coronavirus New York: 11 more pop-up vaccination sites coming this week

LIST OF POP-UP SITES:

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Governor Andrew Cuomo announced 11 more community-based pop-up vaccination sites are coming online this week at community centers, public housing complexes and cultural centers.The sites are expected to vaccinate more than 3,100 people throughout the week, with more sites coming online every week.The pop-up vaccinations are by appointment only and appointments should be scheduled directly with the host site or partner provider.Since January 15, Cuomo says the community-based pop-up sites have enabled approximately 30,000 New Yorkers to receive their first COVID-19 vaccine dose.Officials say the sites will be re-established in three weeks to administer second doses."The vaccine is the weapon that will win the war against COVID, however to be truly effective, we must ensure it is distributed fairly and equitably," Cuomo said. "The sad truth is that not only has COVID devastated communities of color on a much larger scale than white ones, but there continues to be skepticism towards the vaccine itself, especially in the Black community. That's why this effort continues to be so critical to our success -- by setting up these sites and partnering directly with the leaders and organizations who are trusted voices in these communities, we can simultaneously ensure access to the vaccine, while instilling confidence in it as well."Korean Community Services203-05 32nd AvenueBayside, NYOpen Thursday, February 11 and Friday, February 12; 9AM - 5PMNYCHA Shelton Houses89-09 162nd StreetJamaica, NYSaturday, February 13; 9AM-5PMSikh Cultural Society95-30 118th StreetSouth Richmond, NYFriday, February 12; 9AM-5PMConfucius Plaza Community Center33 Bowery StreetNew York, NYSaturday, February 13; 9AM - 5PMHamilton Madison House/NYCHA Smith Houses50 Madison StreetNew York, NYSunday, February 14, 9AM - 6PMNYCHA Marshall Plaza1970 Amsterdam AvenueNew York, NYSunday, February 14; 9AM - 3PMNYCHA Baruch Houses/Grand Street Settlement80 Pitt StreetNew York, NYSaturday, February 13; 9AM - 2:30PMGerald Ryan Outreach Center1434 Straight PathWyandanch, NYFriday, February 12; 9AM-2PMMagnolia Center700 Magnolia BlvdLong Beach, NYThursday, February 11; 10AM - 3PMPeople's Place17 St. James StreetKingston, NYFriday, February 12 - 9AM - 5PMMLK Community Center110 Bethune BlvdSpring Valley, NYThursday, February 11 - 9AM - 5PM