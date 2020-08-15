Reopening plans, dates for NYC museums, cultural institutions

Museum of Arts and Design
The Museum of Arts and Design announced it will reopen its doors on September 17.
"Thank you all for your support during this time. We are looking forward to welcoming back old friends, as well as our newest supporters who will be visiting The Museum in person for the very first time. Stay tuned for further details on safety protocols, hours, and upcoming exhibitions. We'll see you soon!" the museum wrote in a message to its Instagram followers.
Indoor zoo exhibits
Indoor exhibits at the Bronx Zoo, Central Park Zoo and Prospect Park Zoo are opening up as well. Visitors can once again see the Bronx Zoo tapirs, the Central Park Zoo macaroni penguins, or the Prospect Park Zoo Pallas' cats.
NY Aquarium
The New York Aquarium is reopening to the public on on August 27. Members can visit the aquarium as soon as August 24.
The aquarium says the latest exhibit, Spineless, featuring octopus and jellyfish is ready to be explored.
Healthcare heroes can enjoy a day at the aquarium for free. If you previously bought a ticket to the aquarium, you can pick a new visit date and the aquarium will email you updated tickets.
The Museum of Modern Art
The Museum of Modern Art will reopen to the public on August 27, 2020, with new hours for the first month, through September 27: from 10:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday to the public; and from 10:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. on Mondays for MoMA members only. Admission will be free to all visitors Tuesday through Sunday, through September 27, made possible by MoMA's long-standing partner, UNIQLO. MoMA is dedicated to providing a safe environment for all with new safety protocols that follow CDC, New York State, and New York City guidelines. The Museum's Flagship Store on 53rd Street and the MoMA Design Stores in Midtown and Soho are also open.
The Metropolitan Museum of Art
The Metropolitan Museum of Art will reopen to visitors on August 29.
The Met will offer preview days for members on August 27 and 28. The Met Cloisters is scheduled to reopen on Saturday, September 12.
"After nearly six months, The Met's reopening will be a historic moment for the Museum and the City," said Daniel H. Weiss, President and CEO of The Met. "Throughout the recent months of uncertainty, isolation and grief, we have longed for the day when we can safely welcome everyone back to The Met, where all can find comfort, inspiration, and a sense of community. To see visitors walk through the doors of the Museum once again will be a very powerful experience."
The Met's Fifth Avenue building will be open five days a week, Thursday through Monday. On Saturdays, Sundays, and Mondays, it will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Museum will offer later hours on Thursdays and Fridays and be open from noon to 7 p.m.
The Met says they have developed comprehensive safety procedures for its staff and visitors, following guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), New York State and New York City. Measures include limiting the number of visitors to 25 percent of the Museum's maximum capacity and requiring timed entrance registration.
