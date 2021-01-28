coronavirus long island

Coronavirus News: Long Island district increasing in-school learning amid new CDC studies

COVID-19 News and Information
YAPHANK, Long Island (WABC) -- With CDC studies finding the spread of COVID-19 diminished in schools that followed proper precautions, a district on Long Island wants to bring back more students to the classrooms.

In fact, the Longwood School District in Suffolk County is now doubling its in-person learning this week as part of a three-week phase.

A few months ago, doubling their in-person learning time would have felt like moving mountains.

The district is one of the first in Suffolk County to welcome students back inside their schools four days a week, instead of just two.

Grades 2, 5 and kindergarten began the doubled time in school this week while other grades will follow this week and next, including all of the high school.

The superintendent says 78% of the families are now confident enough to send their kids back.

"Monday was like, for so many of our students and staff, the opening of the school in September," said Longwood Schools Superintendent Dr. Michael Lonergan.

Especially for students like 2nd-grader Declan, who has been all remote learning since 1st grade.

RELATED | In-person learning during COVID pandemic is possible with the right precautions, CDC researchers say

"He was very excited to see his friends in gym, that he hasn't seen since March, so that was the very first thing he told me when he got home," his mother Amanda McCann said.

Longwood was hoping to make the change back in November, but the holiday spike in COVID cases made it impossible. Dozens of students and staff were testing positive after the break.

As of this week, that positivity number is a third of what it was as COVID cases throughout the area have been going down.

But more importantly, there is no indication of any significant spread of COVID within the schools. That was reinforced this week by the CDC.

For Longwood senior Robert Lennon, an honors student applying to top schools, doubling the time in school will mean the world.

But he says it's the friendships he misses most and he doesn't get to see his best friend anymore other than through FaceTime.

"And it's easy as adults to say, 'OK, eventually it will happen,' but, you don't get these days back," Lonergan said.

Lennon's grade phases into the new plan in another week. The real question now is will other districts soon follow.

ALSO READ | Snowy Owl in Central Park gives visitors once in a lifetime sight
EMBED More News Videos

People out enjoying Central Park Wednesday were graced with a once in a lifetime sight, a Snowy Owl.



national geographic covid newsletter sign up



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker

Find out if you are eligible and where you can go to get your vaccine
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
Where to get tested in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
WATCH: Eyewitness to a Pandemic
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus



Submit a News Tip or Question
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssuffolk countyyaphankback to schoolreopen long islandcoronavirus suffolk countycoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus long islandcoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkreopen nyonline learningcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthlong islandhealth care
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS LONG ISLAND
COVID Vaccine Live Updates: White House predicts 90K deaths next month
COVID Vaccine Live Updates: Eli Lilly says its drug can cut hospitalizations by 70%
Health officials focus COVID-19 vaccine efforts in minority communities
Nassau County schools to resume high-risk sports as early as next week
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Arctic blast may be followed by a big snowstorm
New Yorkers urged to prepare for extreme cold
New York may have drastically underreported COVID-19 nursing home deaths, AG finds
Female FDNY EMT assaulted on scene of Bronx stores fire
High school basketball star killed in Long Island crash
Why GameStop's stock surge is shaking Wall Street
Liquid nitrogen leak at Georgia poultry plant kills 6
Show More
Construction worker killed after excavator flips into river in NJ
Health workers stuck in snow give other drivers COVID-19 vaccine
Snowy Owl gives Central Park visitors once in a lifetime sight
Father seen in disturbing video at NYC subway stop identified
Search continues 1 month after young brothers go missing
More TOP STORIES News