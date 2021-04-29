coronavirus long island

Long Island Pride returning as in-person event this year

EAST MEADOW, Nassau County (WABC) -- After going remote last year, Long Island Pride returns as an in-person event this June.

The celebration will be June 13, from noon to 4 p.m., at Eisenhower Park's Harry Chapin Lakeside Theatre in East Meadow.

The event will have strict 500-person capacity under current protocols. Proof of vaccination will be required to attend.

A recent survey by the New York LGBT Network found more than 70% of respondents were hopeful of an in-person event and more than 80% supported vaccination as a requirement to attend.



The survey received more than 500 responses in one day

Tickets and sponsorships are available at prideonthebeach.org.

Remote participation will be available via livestream.

The annual Long Island Pride event, which was about to celebrate its 30th anniversary last year, was postponed amid the coronavirus pandemic.

