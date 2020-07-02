Coronavirus California

California man shares regret over attending party, dies next day of COVID-19

LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. -- Fifty-one-year-old Tommy Macias of California shared his regret on Facebook after going to a barbecue and testing positive for coronavirus.

"Because of my stupidity, I put my mom and sisters and my family's health in jeopardy. This has been a very painful experience," posted Macias.

Macias died the day he went into the hospital.

According to his Facebook page, Macias lived in Lake Elsinore in Riverside County.

His family says Macias was a diabetic and had been careful wearing masks and social distancing for months.

His niece, Danielle Lopez said, "It was absolutely shocking. I wasn't in the room when my mom got the call. I heard her cry out. I still don't want to believe it."

A day before Macias was taken to the hospital, he uploaded the poignant message to Facebook, begging people to wear masks in public.

His family created a fundraiser to help with funeral expenses.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscaliforniacoronavirus californiafacebookcoronaviruswarningcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
Woman speaks out after tirade at Trader Joe's store in LA
Woman coughs on bartender after asked to wear face mask
Teacher spreads joy through 'flower swap'
Video of woman coughing on 1-year-old released by police
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man arrested for setting off fireworks that burned down Brooklyn home
NYC schools will be reopening in September, de Blasio says
Activists push to rename NYC park named after man with troubling past
Safety tips for the 4th of July weekend
2-year-old boy slashed in face in random unprovoked NYC attack
Newark lead levels in water fall into acceptable range
Black couple outraged after neighbor calls police on them
Show More
Longtime '20/20' anchor Hugh Downs dies
7 On Your Side steps in when stair contractor stalls work
Safety concerns emerge with new Mario Cuomo Bridge bike path
FDA issues warning about hand sanitizers containing methanol
See-through masks helping those with autism, hearing loss
More TOP STORIES News