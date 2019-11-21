Health & Fitness

Gov. Cuomo confirms 2nd vaping-related death in New York

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The New York Department of Health has confirmed a second death in the state linked to vaping.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo released a statement that said the person who died was a man in his 30's from Manhattan with a reported history of using e-cigarettes and vaping products.

Cuomo said the Department of Health is continuing its investigation into the cause of these illnesses.

"We are taking every step possible to combat this crisis on the state level, but the federal government needs to take action now," Cuomo said.

The first vaping-related death occurred on October 4, involving a 17-year-old teenager from the Bronx. The state said the teen had been hospitalized in early September for a respiratory illness related to vaping.

The Governor said his message to the public remains unchanged, "If you don't know what you're smoking, don't smoke it."

(The Associated Press contributed to this story.)

