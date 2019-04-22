Health & Fitness

Man's rapid heartbeat returns to normal when ambulance hits pothole

NEBRASKA -- It would be hard to find anyone who likes potholes, but hitting one apparently saved a Nebraska man's life.

Paramedics were racing a 59-year-old man to the hospital.

He had a dangerously rapid heartbeat of 200 beats per minute.

When the ambulance hit a pothole, medics said the man's heartbeat suddenly returned to normal.

Doctors say this is rare, but it can happen.

"One way to treat that is with an electrical shock. Classically, you'll see it on television. The paddles... Clear... And a big jolt. Turns out, you can do that with a pothole," one doctor said.

The man is expected to fully recover.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnebraskapotholesheart attack
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH LIVE: Official says 3 dead, 13 hurt in Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting
NYPD looking for 2 suspects in shooting at Brooklyn playground
Police officer shoots, kills 'aggressive' dog in New Jersey
AccuWeather: Hot and humid with a stray storm
2 killed after 4-car crash on Meadowbrook Parkway
Mets acquire Stroman from Jays for prospects
California man held in Rome officer's death 'illegally blindfolded'
Show More
Must-read stories from the weekend
Police tase man who walked into NYC precinct holding knife
Family, supporters cheer as father leaves custody after twins' hot car death
Stepping up feud, Trump assails Cummings as 'racist'
Extension of 9/11 victim compensation fund to be signed
More TOP STORIES News