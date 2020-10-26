Coronavirus News: Newark mayor says city will take "serious measures" to combat spike

On Twitter Sunday night Baraka said the number of cases reported in Newark was more than every other city in Essex County combined.
Today Newark had more COVID-19 cases than every other city in Essex County combined! We are witnessing a serious spike and tomorrow we will begin taking serious measures. Wear your mask!— Ras J. Baraka (@rasjbaraka) October 25, 2020
A check of New Jersey's COVID-19 dashboard Sunday evening showed Essex County as a whole had reported 155 new cases to the state.
Earlier in the day, Gov. Phil Murphy announced the state saw a total of 1,140 new positive cases.
#COVID19 UPDATE: We're reporting 1,140 new positive cases, pushing our cumulative total to 228,468.— Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) October 25, 2020
We’re reporting four new confirmed deaths for a total of 14,496 lives lost.
This virus has not gone away. Wear a mask. Social distance. Wash your hands.https://t.co/JW1q8awGh7 pic.twitter.com/g1HnsGQXjR
It was the eighth day in a row that new daily cases topped 1,000 in the state.
