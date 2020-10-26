coronavirus new jersey

Coronavirus News: Newark mayor says city will take "serious measures" to combat spike

NEWARK (WABC) -- Newark "will begin taking serious measures" starting Monday as the city is seeing a dramatic rise in COVID-19 cases, Mayor Ras Baraka said.

On Twitter Sunday night Baraka said the number of cases reported in Newark was more than every other city in Essex County combined.



A check of New Jersey's COVID-19 dashboard Sunday evening showed Essex County as a whole had reported 155 new cases to the state.

Earlier in the day, Gov. Phil Murphy announced the state saw a total of 1,140 new positive cases.



It was the eighth day in a row that new daily cases topped 1,000 in the state.

