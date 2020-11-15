Coronavirus News: Mount Vernon issues Stay at Home advisory amid surging COVID cases

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

New York City should consider a school's COVID-19 positivity rate when deciding whether to close it to in-person learning, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Saturday.

WESTCHESTER CO. (WABC) -- Mount Vernon has issued a Stay at Home advisory amid surging COVID-19 cases, in an announcement made on Saturday.The city has experienced a double-digit increase in daily COVID cases with a total of 84 new cases so far in November. As of Saturday, the total number of cases is 124.Residents are strongly advised to stay home unless traveling for work, school, or essential items.The Mount Vernon COVID taskforce will continue to enforce social distancing regulations and say they will shut down businesses that fail to follow proper guidelines.The Stay at Home Advisory will go into effect on Monday, November 16.To report on COVID-19 issues residents are urged to contact 914-665-2626 or 914-665-2500.