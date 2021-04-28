coronavirus long island

Coronavirus News: Nassau County pushing for changes to capacity limits at beaches

COVID-19 News and Information
Curran calls for NY beaches to open at 100% capacity

LONG ISLAND (WABC) -- Nassau County officials are urging the New York State Department of Health to expand capacity at beaches to 100% that's consistent with public health and safety protocols.

As Memorial Day nears, Nassau County Executive Laura Curran says local governments and businesses must be given time to plan and prepare for the summer months.


Curran says with COVID-19 rates continuing to drop and vaccine rates rising, changes to capacity limits at beaches are integral to New York's recovery.

