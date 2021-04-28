Coronavirus News: Nassau County pushing for changes to capacity limits at beaches

As Memorial Day nears, Nassau County Executive Laura Curran says local governments and businesses must be given time to plan and prepare for the summer months.
Curran says with COVID-19 rates continuing to drop and vaccine rates rising, changes to capacity limits at beaches are integral to New York's recovery.
ALSO READ | 9-year-old New York chess champ credits game for making difference in his life
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
How to get the vaccine in NYC, Tri-State area
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
WATCH: Eyewitness to a Pandemic
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Submit a News Tip or Question