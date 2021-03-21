New Jersey hospital sets up dedicated site to help teachers get vaccinated

Valley Hospital in Paramus set up a dedicated site this week to bring in educators for shots of the vaccine.
The pop-up clinic aimed to administer shots to 600 teachers and staffers on Saturday.
In total, 5,000 people will have received a dose this week - that is one-third of the school workers in Bergen County.
Teachers say getting vaccinated is a huge relief.
"Not only for myself and two children but for the other students that I teach every day. Knowing that I'm protecting them is a huge relief," said Marissa Mitchell.
Organizers say fast-tracking teachers will get students back in school more quickly and will help educators feel safer on the job.
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
Find out if you are eligible and where you can go to get your vaccine
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
Where to get tested in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
WATCH: Eyewitness to a Pandemic
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Submit a News Tip or Question