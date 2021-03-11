Coronavirus NY: Mandatory quarantine for domestic travel to end

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Domestic travelers will no longer be required to quarantine after entering New York from another U.S. State or U.S. Territory starting April 1st.While no longer required, the NYS Department of Health still recommends quarantine after domestic travel as an added precaution.Mandatory quarantine remains in effect for international travelers. All travelers must continue to fill out the Traveler Health Form. Individuals should continue strict adherence to all safety guidelines to stop the spread - wearing masks, socially distancing and avoiding gatherings."This is great news, but it is not an all-clear for New Yorkers to let their guard down. To beat this virus once and for all we all must continue doing what we know works to stop the spread, including wearing masks, washing our hands and practicing social distancing," Governor Cuomo said.Regardless of quarantine status, all individuals exposed to COVID-19 or returning from travel must:Continue daily symptom monitoring through Day 14;Continue strict adherence to all recommended non-pharmaceutical interventions, including hand hygiene and the use of face coverings, through Day 14 (even if fully vaccinated);Must immediately self-isolate if any symptoms develop and contact the local public health authority or their healthcare provider to report this change in clinical status and determine if they should seek testing.