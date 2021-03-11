coronavirus new york

Coronavirus NY: Mandatory quarantine for domestic travel to end

Coronavirus Update for New York
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Domestic travelers will no longer be required to quarantine after entering New York from another U.S. State or U.S. Territory starting April 1st.

While no longer required, the NYS Department of Health still recommends quarantine after domestic travel as an added precaution.

Mandatory quarantine remains in effect for international travelers. All travelers must continue to fill out the Traveler Health Form. Individuals should continue strict adherence to all safety guidelines to stop the spread - wearing masks, socially distancing and avoiding gatherings.

"This is great news, but it is not an all-clear for New Yorkers to let their guard down. To beat this virus once and for all we all must continue doing what we know works to stop the spread, including wearing masks, washing our hands and practicing social distancing," Governor Cuomo said.

Regardless of quarantine status, all individuals exposed to COVID-19 or returning from travel must:
Continue daily symptom monitoring through Day 14;
Continue strict adherence to all recommended non-pharmaceutical interventions, including hand hygiene and the use of face coverings, through Day 14 (even if fully vaccinated);
Must immediately self-isolate if any symptoms develop and contact the local public health authority or their healthcare provider to report this change in clinical status and determine if they should seek testing.

national geographic covid newsletter sign up



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
Find out if you are eligible and where you can go to get your vaccine
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?

Where to get tested in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
WATCH: Eyewitness to a Pandemic
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus



Submit a News Tip or Question
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew yorknew york citywestchester countynassau countysuffolk countyhealthmedicaltravelcoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkreopen nycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK
Schumer announces 'Vaccine Supercharge' for NYC
COVID Vaccine Updates: NYC Mayor de Blasio briefing | LIVE
Citi Field vaccination mega-site makes room for baseball
NYC indoor dining can soon increase to 50% capacity
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID Vaccine Updates: NYC Mayor de Blasio briefing | LIVE
Judge OKs 3rd-degree murder charge for ex-cop in George Floyd death
Stimulus update: Expect $1,400 checks soon after Biden signs COVID bill
Schumer announces 'Vaccine Supercharge' for NYC
Mother says she was spit at while holding baby, called 'Chinese virus'
Residents fed up with illegal cruising of dirt bikes, ATVs on streets
Former Presidents Carter, Clinton, Bush, Obama urging COVID-19 vaccinations
Show More
Search for hit-and-run driver who killed elderly woman in Hackensack
Prince William defends UK royal family against racism claims
Man wearing bright orange hat tried to rape woman, NYPD says
After another accuser, Cuomo faces more calls for resignation and impeachment
American Airlines plane makes emergency landing at JFK
More TOP STORIES News