Health & Fitness

Concern over possible mumps outbreak among inmates at Bergen County Jail

(Shutterstock)

By Eyewitness News
HACKENSACK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Officials are investigating suspected cases of mumps at a jail in New Jersey and have placed the facility under quarantine.

The Bergen County Sheriff's Office says doctors have diagnosed five inmates with mumps at the Bergen County Jail in Hackensack.

They are still awaiting tests to confirm the clinical diagnosis.

County executive Jim Tedesco the jail was placed into quarantine status Tuesday afternoon for the next 25 days.

No additional inmates will be accepted until there is no further risk of exposure. Inmates will be sent to the Hudson County Jail instead.

So far no staffers have shown signs of infection.

1,000 doses of MMR vaccine will be expedited to the jail to be administered to inmates and staff.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshackensackbergen countyinmatesjailmumps
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Husband's DNA found mixed with missing Connecticut mom's blood
Jon Stewart lashes out at Congress over 9/11 victims fund
Family sues LI school district over assault on teen by classmates
High school dance team member collapses, dies during workout
Single mom questions legality of 300 percent rent hike
Justice for Junior: Jury deliberations to begin Thursday
FAA: Pilot killed in NYC crash not certified to fly in limited visibility
Show More
Midtown scaffold breaks loose, falling bricks hurt 2 people
Helicopter crash raises questions, concerns about NYC airspace
What we know about Tim McCormack, NYC helicopter crash pilot
AccuWeather: Sunny skies, comfortable temps
Couple faces charges after selling $93K in Kohl's cash
More TOP STORIES News