Concern over possible mumps outbreak among inmates at Bergen County Jail

HACKENSACK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Officials are investigating suspected cases of mumps at a jail in New Jersey and have placed the facility under quarantine.The Bergen County Sheriff's Office says doctors have diagnosed five inmates with mumps at the Bergen County Jail in Hackensack.They are still awaiting tests to confirm the clinical diagnosis.County executive Jim Tedesco the jail was placed into quarantine status Tuesday afternoon for the next 25 days.No additional inmates will be accepted until there is no further risk of exposure. Inmates will be sent to the Hudson County Jail instead.So far no staffers have shown signs of infection.1,000 doses of MMR vaccine will be expedited to the jail to be administered to inmates and staff.----------