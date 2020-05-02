Coronavirus News: NJ parks, golf courses reopen under clear skies, warm weather

State officials have placed a few conditions placed on the reopening: parking lots at parks and courses must be capped at 50% capacity; playgrounds and restrooms at parks will be closed; picnics and other gatherings will not be permitted.
Officials will also be keeping an eye on social distancing.
"I'm happy at one level that we're able to take this step, but we will enforce this," Gov. Phil Murphy said.
Murphy said county governments have the authority to decide whether county parks will reopen, and some municipalities like Hoboken are not reopening all their parks just yet, saying they're not yet certain that public health is not being put at unnecessary risk.
As for golf courses, Executive Director of the New Jersey State Golf Association Kevin Purcell says the organization has been keeping golfers informed about the rules to reopening during this health crisis so they won't be ordered shuttered again.
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
COVID-19 Help, Information and Resources
UPDATES
Grieving the lost: Tri-State residents who have died
New York state
Connecticut
New York City
Long Island
RELATED INFORMATION
Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Coronavirus cases by NJ county