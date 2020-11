New Jersey Coronavirus Update: NJ reports highest number of daily cases since start of pandemic

NEW JERSEY #COVID19 UPDATE:

➡️4,395 new positive cases

➡️274,736 cumulative total cases

➡️26 new confirmed deaths

➡️14,747 total deaths



These numbers are alarming and concerning, to say the least. Wear a mask. Social distance. Stay safe.



Learn more: https://t.co/JW1q8awGh7 pic.twitter.com/Ydj7sl4fUO — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) November 14, 2020

EMBED >More News Videos Toni Yates has more on the new COVID restrictions in New Jersey.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- New Jersey reported Saturday the highest number of daily cases since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.Friday's positive cases reached 4,395 Friday, Gov. Phil Murphy tweeted Saturday.On Nov. 10, 3,877 cases was the highest since April.Murphy also announced 26 new confirmed deaths.With coronavirus cases and hospitalizations surging in New Jersey, Governor Murphy is rolling out new restrictions and empowering communities to take further action.New Jersey counties and municipalities may now order an 8:00 p.m. curfew on nonessential businesses to stop the spread of COVID-19.New restrictions also took effect on Thursday that limit the hours for indoor service at bars and restaurants.The COVID positivity rate Thursday, hit 8.06% and reported positive cases in the state are above 270,000 with 28 new deaths.In addition, 13 counties have more than 100 new cases for the second day in a row."Our approach to this second wave is to act surgically within hot spots and that means giving local officials the ability to take actions to prevent localized hotspots from becoming COVID wildfires," he said.As of now, restaurants in the state must close indoor dining at 10 p.m.No bar seating is allowed, but Governor Murphy says outdoor "seating bubbles" are allowed.