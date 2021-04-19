NJ COVID Update: New Jersey residents, all in US ages 16 and up now eligible for COVID vaccination

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10517967" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Port Authority Police officers Anthony Manfrendini and Matthew Maiello say they heard the dog's yelping and its owners panicked screams Wednesday after 1 p.m. at the Journal Square Path Station in Jersey City.

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Starting today in New Jersey, if you are over age 16 you can get your COVID vaccination.New Jersey is the last state in the Tri-State area to open up vaccine eligibility to any adult.The Biden administration is opening up eligibility nationwide today.In the state of New Jersey, however, appointments are still required.Newark Mayor Ras Baraka is urging people not to wait."As of Monday, there is no more list. As of Monday, you can come get a vaccination if you want it. As of Monday, everybody 16 and up can get a vaccine now if you want it. If you signed those lists and you are waiting, now is the time to get it. They are going to call you. Everybody is eligible," Baraka said.Meanwhile, across the Hudson in New York, the slow reopening continues. Starting Monday, restaurants can stay open an hour later, until midnight.Catering halls are allowed to stay open until 1 a.m.That is the latest either of those have been allowed to operate since the start of this pandemic.