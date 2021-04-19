coronavirus new jersey

NJ COVID Update: New Jersey residents, all in US ages 16 and up now eligible for COVID vaccination

Coronavirus Update New Jersey
By
EMBED <>More Videos

People ages 16 and up eligibile for COVID vaccine in NJ and across the country

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Starting today in New Jersey, if you are over age 16 you can get your COVID vaccination.

New Jersey is the last state in the Tri-State area to open up vaccine eligibility to any adult.

The Biden administration is opening up eligibility nationwide today.

In the state of New Jersey, however, appointments are still required.

Newark Mayor Ras Baraka is urging people not to wait.

"As of Monday, there is no more list. As of Monday, you can come get a vaccination if you want it. As of Monday, everybody 16 and up can get a vaccine now if you want it. If you signed those lists and you are waiting, now is the time to get it. They are going to call you. Everybody is eligible," Baraka said.



Meanwhile, across the Hudson in New York, the slow reopening continues. Starting Monday, restaurants can stay open an hour later, until midnight.

Catering halls are allowed to stay open until 1 a.m.

That is the latest either of those have been allowed to operate since the start of this pandemic.

ALSO READ | Dog rescued after getting paw stuck in escalator at Journal Square PATH Station
EMBED More News Videos

Port Authority Police officers Anthony Manfrendini and Matthew Maiello say they heard the dog's yelping and its owners panicked screams Wednesday after 1 p.m. at the Journal Square Path Station in Jersey City.



national geographic covid newsletter sign up



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker

How to get the vaccine in NYC, Tri-State area
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
WATCH: Eyewitness to a Pandemic
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus


Submit a News Tip or Question
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew jerseynewarkmedicalcoronavirus new jerseycoronavirusreopen new jerseycovid 19 vaccinecovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19governor phil murphyhealthcollege studentsnew jerseynew jersey newscollegenew york red bulls
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW JERSEY
COVID Updates: Michigan cases on rise; more than 35 hospitals at 95% capacity
COVID Updates: Brazil health officials suggest women delay getting pregnant
COVID Updates: New cases up 30% in past month in U.S.
Fairleigh Dickinson U. mandates vaccines, Red Bulls welcoming fans
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NYPD prepares for protests, demonstrations following Chauvin trial
AccuWeather: Sun and clouds with a shower later
Why some are experiencing side effects after 2nd vaccine shot
Multiple injuries reported after car smashes into Manhattan bodega
Search for 2 women who stole valuable necklace off 84-year-old Asian woman
Queens Sikh community mourns victims of FedEx mass shooting
Be Kind: 'Vaccine Angels' help people overcome language barriers, make appointment for shot
Show More
Volunteers help to clean discarded masks on NJ beaches
Man reportedly caught trespassing at Taylor Swift's building in TriBeCa
Man injured as firefighters battle blaze in home with heavy clutter
Day care center raid turns up drugs, guns cash: Police
Tesla bursts into flames after crash in Houston, killing 2
More TOP STORIES News