Coronavirus News: New Jersey reports nearly 2,000 new positive cases in one day

On Friday, 1,994 new positive cases were reported to the state, topping the previous day's total by more than 850.
Murphy extended the state's public health emergency for an additional 30 days.
"As we face a steep increase in cases, it could not be more important to ensure we have access to all available resources. Keeping New Jerseyans safe is our highest priority, today and every day," Murphy said in a statement.
The state also reported eight new confirmed COVID-19 deaths, bringing the statewide total to 14,492.
On Friday, Murphy said he would continue to be tested and remain isolated at home after revelations that two of his staffers tested positive for COVID-19.
