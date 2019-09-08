Health & Fitness

Warning against vaping issued by New York state health officials

NEW YORK -- New York's health commissioner is urging people to stop vaping, echoing recent warnings about the habit from the federal government.

Dr. Howard Zucker said in a statement Saturday that people should abstain from vaping while "the definitive cause of reported vaping-associated illnesses" can be better determined.

Zucker says no illnesses have been found in the state's medical marijuana program, but he said patients should find alternatives to vaping while the investigation continues.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo told reporters Saturday that, "people should not be using vaping products, period."

U.S. health officials have identified about 450 possible illness cases in 33 states, including as many as five deaths.

No single device, liquid or ingredient has been tied to all the illnesses. Many of those who were sickened said they'd been vaping THC.

Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
